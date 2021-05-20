newsbreak-logo
Perth Amboy, NJ

Bike registration ban a stupid, pointless idea (Opinion)

By Jeff Deminski
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 13 hours ago
I’m angry today. Here’s why. Several weeks ago police in Perth Amboy were unfairly the victims of overreaction. They were being told, as police often are, that their actions were racist. This was all due to a short video of Perth Amboy police confiscating several bicycles from teenagers of color because they were not licensed and registered with the township. While that was the technical reason that the police could take their bikes, that was hardly the full story. I wrote about this and offered the full video that told the true story, and you can find all that here.

