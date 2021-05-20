What Happens To The Leftover Food From Cupcake Wars?
TV shows such as "Cupcake Wars" are the perfect escape for those looking for a mix of entertainment and delicious food. However, it's important to note that filming the show and creating plenty of delicious treats is no joke. A former winner from the show, Kyra Bussanich told the Tender Foodie that "Cupcake Wars" is an intense experience through and through. "You have to remember that they are filming everything in one day, which equates to roughly 16 hours of tape time per contestant. And there are four teams," she told the site.www.mashed.com