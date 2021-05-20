What Happens To The Leftover Food From Cupcake Wars?

If your anything like me, and love any chance you have to eat or drink anything peanut butter and chocolate flavored this "refresher" could possibly change your life...it has mine...LOL! I was on my way home from the radio station the other day and decided to stop at the Stewart's that's conveniently in between my house and work for a quick afternoon snack. I'm the type of person that will sit in the car for a few seconds to plan out what I'm going to get before I go in so I'm not walking around aimlessly.