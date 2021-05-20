newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

Second man sentenced in 2019 armed robbery of Burgaw gas station

By WECT Staff
WECT
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A would-be getaway driver is headed to prison for his role in the armed robbery of a Burgaw gas station in 2019. Dontee Deshawn Forte, 21, was sentenced on Thursday to 91 months in prison and five years of supervised release for robbery affecting interstate commerce and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina.

www.wect.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Burgaw, NC
Crime & Safety
Wilmington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Burgaw, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedric Robinson#Interstate Commerce#Crime#Armed Robbery#Department Of Commerce#Drug Trafficking#Wect#Scotchman#Man#Gunpoint#Prison#Gas#N C#Store Employees#Supervised Release#Law Enforcement#Furtherance#Running#Clothes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Wilmington, NCwcti12.com

Ten years in prison for man convicted of running drugs from High Point to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, New Hanover County — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to just over ten years in federal prison on charges related to drug trafficking. G. Norman Acker, III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said undercover investigators with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit put in an order for heroin with Shyreek Thatch in November 2019, and Thatch and Mikal Huff, 19, of High Point, left an apartment in Wilmington to make the delivery.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Wilmington, NCWECT

Victim in cold case takes stand during rape trial

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The victim in a high profile rape case took the witness stand Monday to testify against the man who she says raped her 25 years ago. When North Carolina began testing backlogged rape kits a couple of years ago, officials say her kit got a match to a Florida man named Wayne Soller.
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Foot chase ends with man being arrested inside Wilmington gym

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested after attempting to bite a police officer and then leading them on a foot chase into an O2 Fitness in Wilmington, according to authorities. The Wilmington Police Department says just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Onyx Kennedy gave a crash investigator...
Maple Hill, NCWECT

Man arrested in connection to Maple Hill murders

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted in connection to the murders of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend in the Maple Hill area last year has been taken into custody. According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Legage Miller, Jr. was arrested with assistance from the Jacksonville Police Department early Thursday morning.
Pender County, NCfoxwilmington.com

No bond for suspect in Maple Hill triple homicide

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A man wanted in connection with the murders of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend in the Maple Hill area last year has been taken into custody. According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Legage Miller, Jr., 28, was arrested with assistance from the Jacksonville Police Department early Thursday morning.
Wilmington, NCStar News Online

Police: 'It was a very tragic scene,' new details released in Kidder Street shooting

New details released Friday point to a chaotic and tragic scene the night seven people were shot at a home on Kidder Street in Wilmington. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams said at a press conference Friday that this has been a complex investigation due to the number of victims involved. He said this incident took place at a private residence with low lighting and limited witnesses.
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Maple Hill, NCjdnews.com

Man charged in Maple Hill triple homicide of man, pregnant woman

A man has been arrested in connection with a Maple Hill triple homicide that left a man and a pregnant woman fatally shot. The Pender County Sheriff's Office said in a Thursday morning news release Michael Legage Miller Jr., 28, was taken into custody early Thursday morning with the assistance of the Jacksonville Police Department.
Wilmington, NCStar News Online

Pedestrian killed after probable hit-and-run on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway Sunday

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a fatality on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway after an unidentified female was found lying in the middle of the street. Officers arrived on the scene just west of Kerr Avenue a little after 2 a.m. Sunday and discovered the deceased victim. Currently, officials are calling it a hit-and-run incident. Officials are not releasing the name of the victim at this moment.
Sex CrimesPosted by
IBTimes

Wrongfully Convicted US Brothers To Receive $84 Mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. "This is the largest jury verdict ever returned in a wrongful conviction case in the history of...