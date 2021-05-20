Second man sentenced in 2019 armed robbery of Burgaw gas station
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A would-be getaway driver is headed to prison for his role in the armed robbery of a Burgaw gas station in 2019. Dontee Deshawn Forte, 21, was sentenced on Thursday to 91 months in prison and five years of supervised release for robbery affecting interstate commerce and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina.www.wect.com