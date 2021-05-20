Second man sentenced in 2019 armed robbery of Burgaw gas station

WILMINGTON, New Hanover County — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to just over ten years in federal prison on charges related to drug trafficking. G. Norman Acker, III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said undercover investigators with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit put in an order for heroin with Shyreek Thatch in November 2019, and Thatch and Mikal Huff, 19, of High Point, left an apartment in Wilmington to make the delivery.