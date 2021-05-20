Watch this. Eat that: ‘Run Lola Run’ to DMen Tap
Eighty minutes that fly like eight, Tom Twyker’s comically accelerated German thriller puts its heroine, played by Franka Potente, in a serious jam: She has 20 minutes to scrounge up 100,000 deutschmarks to pay off her boyfriend’s underworld boss, or the bf is DOA. Louisa, please, as a food critic and a gentlewoman, suggest me some appropriate eats to accompany this sprint through Berlin! And forget about how much the food weighs! I’ll run it off! (TCM, VOD)www.chicagotribune.com