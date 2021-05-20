Central Coast Voices: Understanding stalking

It was a newspaper headline that changed the course of my life. In July 1991, a Newsday article confirmed for me the fear of every gay man: A former lover had tested positive for HIV. “Patients of AIDS Dentist Seek Tests” was the headline. I wasn’t just Dr. Feldman’s patient; I had been his sexual partner. My positive result a few days later catapulted me into a new landscape, unchartered territory, a journey with no road map. I was only 26 years old. My journey continues today. I’m now in my 50s and I am grateful. There are so many others, infected before me and after me, who sprinted from diagnosis to death.