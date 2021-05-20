newsbreak-logo
Central Coast Voices: Understanding stalking

Stalking is a terrifying and complicated crime to address and navigate, however it is often minimized in our society. Media portrayals of stalking are often deeply problematic and lead to misconceptions being perpetuated further. In California State University Polytechnic, San Luis Obispo (Cal Poly) recent Campus Survey on Sexual Violence, 18% of respondents reported being persistently followed, and/or harassed, and/or pursued by someone in an unwanted way on or around Cal Poly’s campus, but only 32% of these students identified these behaviors as “stalking.” What is stalking? What does it look like? And, what help is available for survivors?

