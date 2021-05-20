newsbreak-logo
San Diego, California Man Pleads Guilty in Fentanyl Overdose Death

 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 20, 2021 - SAN DIEGO – Tony Davis pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday, admitting that he supplied fentanyl that led to the fatal overdose of Jacqueline Galvan, a 41-year-old San Diego. woman, on October 24, 2018. According to his plea agreement, Davis agreed to sell more than...

