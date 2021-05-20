Chef Rene Johnson is Leading A Mouth Watering Vegan Soul Food Revolution! / Look: PicsVideos
*Sweet potato waffles with fried chicken, creamy grits, blackberry and peach cobblers, shrimp and grits, hot water cornbread, and butter beans… are your taste buds humming yet? Native to Oakland and now residing in Los Angeles, Chef Rene Johnson is the culinary creator of such signature dishes like these and specializes in giving traditional soul food a vegan spin. Meals that are considered staples of Southern cuisine now meet the revolutionary skills of Chef Rene.eurweb.com