Pennsylvania State

Gov. Tom Wolf renews Pennsylvania's COVID-19 disaster declaration

By Tom Lehman
WGAL
 21 hours ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. — UPDATE:Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday signed a renewal of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 disaster declaration. "COVID-19 vaccinations have increased dramatically in recent weeks and we are making significant progress in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19," Wolf said in a news release. "As previously announced, we are lifting all mitigation measures on Memorial Day, but we need just a little more time under this current disaster declaration to ensure that we do not risk valuable resources that will help Pennsylvania recover from the pandemic.

