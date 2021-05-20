Colon cancer screening should start earlier, disease prevention experts say. Here’s what you need to know.
Early prevention for colorectal cancer is shifting to even earlier. New guidelines say adults at average risk of colorectal cancer should be screened from ages 45 to 75. The United States Preventive Services Task Force recently recommended that colonoscopies begin at age 45, instead of 50, which aligns with the American Cancer Society and the American College of Gastroenterology’s screening suggestions. According to the task force, the move was made after modeling analyses and evidence suggested more life-years are gained and fewer colorectal cancer deaths occur when screening begins at age 45 versus 50.www.chicagotribune.com