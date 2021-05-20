Ishwara Glassman Chrein is the Chicago Fire’s new president, joining from Yahoo Sports/Verizon Media to oversee the soccer team’s business operations
The Chicago Fire on Thursday named Ishwara Glassman Chrein as the team’s new president, filling the vacancy left by Nelson Rodríguez’s resignation in January. Glassman Chrein will join the Fire on June 1 and oversee business operations, reporting directly to owner and Chairman Joe Mansueto. Sporting director Georg Heitz will continue to oversee soccer operations.www.chicagotribune.com