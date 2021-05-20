newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Ishwara Glassman Chrein is the Chicago Fire’s new president, joining from Yahoo Sports/Verizon Media to oversee the soccer team’s business operations

By Jeremy Mikula
Chicago Tribune
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Fire on Thursday named Ishwara Glassman Chrein as the team’s new president, filling the vacancy left by Nelson Rodríguez’s resignation in January. Glassman Chrein will join the Fire on June 1 and oversee business operations, reporting directly to owner and Chairman Joe Mansueto. Sporting director Georg Heitz will continue to oversee soccer operations.

www.chicagotribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeview, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Chicago Fire#Yahoo Inc#Team Sports#Business Operations#Major League Soccer#Nba#Nhl#Chicagoland#Soccer Operations#Sports Partnerships#Ceo John Urban#Business Development#Firm Sportsology#January#Hiring Heitz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Economy
News Break
NFL
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Forbes

World's Most Valuable Sports Teams 2021

The pandemic has caused a world of chaos for the sports industry, but billionaire owners are thriving, with the average value of the world’s top teams jumping 11%, to $3.4 billion. By most measures, the past year hasn’t been a good one for elite sports. Curtailed seasons. Canceled tournaments. And...
MLSHouston Chronicle

U.S. women's national soccer team to play twice in Houston

Because the only way to go is down, Vlatko Andonovski’s challenge as coach of the best soccer team in the world is unique. While other coaches have the luxury of pumping up their players by dangling a never-before-achieved accomplishment in front of them, Andonovski is always on the hunt for ways to motivate his players to do something they’ve already done — in many cases multiple times.
Austin, TXKVUE

Megan Rapinoe endorses bringing professional women's soccer team to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. women's national soccer team (USWNT) is coming to Austin for a match in June, Austin FC officials confirmed Thursday. On June 16, the USWNT will face Nigeria as part of the 2021 WNT Summer Series and it will be the first-ever match to be played at Q2 Stadium. And if USWNT star Megan Rapinoe has anything to say about it, it shouldn't be the last time Q2 Stadium hosts top-tier women's soccer.
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

The WNBA’s 25th season tips off Friday with plenty of changes — including Candace Parker joining the Chicago Sky, her hometown team. Here’s what to expect.

NEW YORK — The WNBA will tip off its 25th season Friday after an eventful offseason that was full of player movement, including Candace Parker returning home to Chicago. The two-time league MVP and five-time All-Star left Los Angeles after playing her entire 13-year career with the Sparks, who drafted her in 2008.