New podcast now available: Microsoft’s Security Unlocked, a CISO Series with Bret Arsenault. Produced by Microsoft and distributed as part of The CyberWire Network, Microsoft’s CISO Bret Arsenault talks one-on-one with the industry's leading CISOs and technology leaders. They’ll be diving into pressing issues, sharing new ideas and perspectives, and getting to know the personalities behind the security teams that are charting our industry's future. (You're not gonna want to miss this. Check it out and subscribe wherever you get your favorite podcasts.)