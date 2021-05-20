Break out the pita chips! How to make a yummy green goddess hummus with a Vitamix

These make a perfect snack or pair them with a salad for a work lunch. I tend to make multiple batches so we have plenty in the refrigerator to easily reheat. Instructions: Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. First, add the balsamic vinegar to a small non-stick saucepan over medium high heat. Once it starts to boil, drop the heat to low and let it just simmer until reduced by about one third. While that’s reducing, mix goat cheese, herbs and parmesan together in a small bowl until well combined. Spread approximately one teaspoon full of cheese mixture into each date half (you can use more or less depending on your preference). Wrap each half with a piece of bacon and secure with a toothpick. Arrange each date in a cast iron skillet and sprinkle liberally with cracked pepper. Place them in the oven to cook for 10 minutes. If they need extra browning after the time is up, broil them on low until the edges start to char.