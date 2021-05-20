newsbreak-logo
Texas State

San Antonio investment adviser whose name adorns Northside school disciplined by state regulators

By Patrick Danner
expressnews.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleState securities regulators have revoked the registration of a San Antonio investment adviser whose name adorns a local elementary school. The Texas State Securities Board said Randall “Randy” H. Fields, 72, breached his fiduciary duties by aggressively trading options on behalf of clients. The breaches amounted to “fraudulent business practices,” according to a disciplinary order.

