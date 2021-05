After launching a wildly successful skateboard company, most creatives would be content to sit back and watch the fruits of their labour grow naturally. However, Mikey Alfred is not like most creatives. It all started back in 2008 when, as a teenager, he spent countless hours in the Los Angeles streets filming his friends skateboarding. During that time, his friend Na-Kel Smith introduced him to musical artist Tyler, the Creator. Before he knew it, Alfred was Odd Future’s personal videographer, giving him the opportunity to distribute the skate DVD’s he was making, as well as merchandise he was designing, on tour.