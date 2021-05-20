Attempted murder charges dropped in case of Marine Cpl. Thae Ohu
Attempted murder charges have been dropped in the case against Marine Cpl. Thae Ohu, who was accused of trying to kill her boyfriend last year. Ohu, a 27-year-old administrative specialist with the Marine Corps Intelligence Schools at Dam Neck Naval Base, had been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault on an intimate partner, and a long list of other charges after prosecutors claimed she attacked her then-boyfriend in April 2020.www.msn.com