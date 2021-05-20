newsbreak-logo
Who is Tim Ryan’s wife Andrea Zetts?

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ecvWb_0a5oI5rT00

DEMOCRAT Tim Ryan is the US Representative of Ohio's 13th congressional district.

The Buckeye State representative has recently launched his campaign for the US Senate seat of Ohio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pXLyH_0a5oI5rT00
Ohio Representative Tim Ryan Credit: Getty

Who is Tim Ryan's wife Andrea Zetts?

Ryan met his wife Andrea Zetts in 2008 and reportedly married five years later.

Zetts and Ryan tied the knot in April 2013 in a private ceremony in New York City.

Zetts is an elementary school teacher, employed by the Weathersfield Local School district.

According to the school website, she teaches first grade at Seaborn Elementary School in Mineral Ridge, Ohio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BayRE_0a5oI5rT00
Tim Ryan and his wife Andrea Zetts Credit: Instagram/Tim Ryan

The town is part of the Youngstown metropolitan area in eastern Ohio, about 65 miles away from Cleveland.

Ryan was 39-years-old at the time of his wedding, and Zetts had just turned 37.

It was the second marriage for both of them, as Zetts has two children from her first marriage, Mason and Bella.

Zett's gave birth to Ryan's first child, Brady Zetts Ryan, in June 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Elcox_0a5oI5rT00
Zetts gave birth to Ryan's first child, Brady Zetts Ryan, in June 2014 Credit: Instagram/Tim Ryan

What did Tim Ryan say about the January 6 Capitol attack commission?

Ryan ripped into Republicans from the House floor on May 19 for voting against the January 6 commission, saying they don't live in reality.

Speaking from the House floor on May 19 after the vote, the Democrat thanked the GOP members who supported the commission and accused the rest of "incoherence" and of not "living in reality."

"Holy cow! Incoherence! No idea what you're talking about," Ryan began.

He then compared House Republicans' pursuit of the multiple investigations into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over the 2012 Benghazi attack to their uninterest in investigating the Capitol attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWR9t_0a5oI5rT00
On May 19, Ryan ripped GOP member on the House floor for voting against the January 6 commission Credit: Getty

"We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol police with lead pipes across the head, and we can't get bipartisanship," Ryan shouted.

"What else has to happen in this country?"

Ryan also said votes against the commission were "a slap in the face to every rank-and-file cop in the United States."

He concluded: "If we're going to take on China, if we're going to rebuild the country, if we're going to reverse climate change, we need two political parties in this country that are both living in reality, and you ain't one of them!"

On Thursday, May 20, Ryan doubled down on his attacks on the GOP, saying Republicans are ignoring the dilemma of Capitol Police officers, many of whom have said they are experiencing severe PTSD from the attack.

"I vented last night, so I feel a little bit better," Ryan said during an appearance on CNN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kq1YV_0a5oI5rT00
Ryan accused Republicans of 'incoherence' and of not 'living in reality' Credit: Getty

"It's ridiculous. These guys are getting wrapped around the axle, twisted up in knots, trying to figure out how to spin this thing.

"How could you ignore this?" Ryan asked.

"It's wrong. Everyone knows what's happening here. And it just reaffirms that the Republican Party right now is not a serious political party."

