newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Asian American woman brutally beaten in NYC says she forgives attacker

By Craig McCarthy
New York Post
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Asian American woman whose brutal, caught-on-camera beatdown in Manhattan shocked the nation says she forgives her homeless attacker — but she has yet to heal emotionally. “I prayed for him because I felt he needed prayers,” Vilma Kari, 65, told “Good Morning America” Thursday morning. “That’s the only thing...

nypost.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#American Woman#American Cops#Brutal Assault#Cops Police#The Assault#Hate Crimes#Abc#Police Elliot#Head Injuries#Good Morning America#Prayers#Church#Surveillance Video#St Video#Parole
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Manhattan, NYNBC New York

Tourist Shot in Midtown 7-Eleven After Argument: Cops

A tourist was shot in the leg during an argument in a midtown Manhattan 7-Eleven over the weekend, authorities say. It wasn't clear what provoked the dispute in the convenience store on Eighth Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim, a 41-year-old from Ohio, took a bullet to the leg but is expected to be OK.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Officer Was Harassed, Suffered on the Job for Wearing Mask: Suit

New York City Police Department officer Karen Ramirez says that when she started wearing a mask at work during the early days of the pandemic, she was scolded and threatened by her co-workers. Now the 39-year-old is suing the department, saying she suffered career consequences because of her mask-wearing. Her lawsuit details an incident in late March 2020, just a week before the federal government called for Americans to don masks, when a supervisor started “cursing and yelling” at her over her mask. Ramirez also alleges that when she said she was worried about infecting her elderly relatives and children, she was moved to a crowded police HQ in downtown Manhattan, which she believed made her more likely to contract the virus. “You want a mask, that will be your permanent post,” she claims another supervisor told her.
New York City, NYMic

NYC Pride is banning police. Can this be the new norm?

In a return to its origins as a protest of police brutality against LGBTQ people, NYC Pride will no longer permit police to participate in its parade until 2025, the New York Times reported. This way, the LGBTQ community — especially its trans and BIPOC members — can celebrate free of the presence of police, which a press release from the organization said can be “threatening, and at times, dangerous.” Could this be the new norm?
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Queens Post

NYPD to Deploy 250 More Officers to Patrol the Subway

The NYPD will by adding 250 extra cops to patrol the subway system—which will result in the network having the largest police presence in more than 25 years, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday. The additional cops will bring the total number of officers securing the subways to 3,250, and...