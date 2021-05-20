Google will open its first-ever retail store in Chelsea this summer

(Google Blog)

By Isoken Osagie

(MANHATTAN, N.Y.) Google is opening its first-ever retail store in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood.

According to Google's blog post, customers will be able to browse and purchase an extensive selection of Google-made products, ranging from Pixel phones to Nest products as well as Fitbit devices and Pixelbooks, among others.

The tech company chose the Manhattan location so it could house the store under its urban campus, which is home to over 11,000 New York City employees.

Google has had a presence in New York for 20 years, and the new store marks the next step in the company's hardware journey.

Customers can expect to get technical support for the company’s devices, including getting cracked phone screens repaired.

The retail store is expected to open this summer and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.