'Bad Boys for Life' directors Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah to helm 'Batgirl'

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 13 hours ago
Filmmaker Adil El Arbi will be joining his "Bad Boys for Life" partner Bilall Fallah to direct "Batgirl." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have been selected to direct DC's Batgirl film for Warner Bros.

The duo will be directing the superhero feature based off a script by Christina Hodson. Kristin Burr (Cruella) is producing.

Hodson has previously penned Bumblebee, Birds of Prey and DC's upcoming Flash film featuring multiple versions of Batman from director Andy Muschietti.

Batgirl is planned for HBO Max and will follow Barbra Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon who becomes a crimefighter.

"With Batgirl, we hope to take the audience on a fun ride and see a different side of Gotham. Christina's script is crackling with spirit. Adil and Bilall have an excited and joyous energy, which is infectious, making them the perfect filmmakers for this Batproject. And I'm just psyched I get to be part of the DC Universe, which is super cool," Burr said in a statement.

Batgirl was previously portrayed by the late Yvonne Craig in the 1960s Batman television series and by Alicia Silverstone in 1997's Batman & Robin.

Arbi and Fallah are also co-showrunners on Disney and Marvel's upcoming Ms. Marvel television series and have directed multiple episodes of the project.

UPI News

Washington, DC
109K+
Followers
31K+
Post
43M+
Views
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
