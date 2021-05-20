Bucks County Wine Trail offers Passport to Bucks
The Bucks County Wine Trail, comprised of family-owned wineries, is again offering its popular Passport to Bucks wine tasting card. Beginning June 1 and continuing through Aug. 31, wine enthusiasts can make a day, weekend or several outings of sampling locally-made wines at the five participating wineries: Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery, Crossing Vineyards and Winery, Rose Bank Winery, Rushland Ridge Vineyards and Sand Castle Winery.lowerbuckstimes.com