Study Reveals Drivers’ Top Road Trip Related Concerns This Summer

When former C/D digital media manager and now General Motors employee Luke Sellenraad asked to be a guest on Window Shop, we ignored him. Unfazed, he started sending direct messages to us on various social-media platforms. To get him off our back, we conceded but told him he had to pick the challenge because we're very busy and also a little lazy. Sellenraad chose wisely, asking us to look for the perfect road-trip vehicle for less than $15,000. It's possible that the budget was miscommunicated to the crew, as some shoppers put up $20,000 cars and others presented vehicles costing half that. Look, we could give you a bunch of excuses for the mistake, but we respect you too much to do that.