newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Study Reveals Drivers’ Top Road Trip Related Concerns This Summer

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study conducted by Erie Insurance has revealed the top concerns that motorists are likely to have regarding other drivers while taking a road trip this summer. Back in February, Erie Insurance asked 500 Americans what their top concerns would be regarding other drivers if they were to take a road trip this summer. Roughly 50 percent of survey participants said they were worried that other motorists would be talking on the phone or texting while they were driving, making this the most widely held concern regarding other drivers’ behaviours. Being the victim of road rage was second at 18 percent, following by speeding at 14 percent, tailgating at 12 percent and failing to yield properly at 3 percent.

gmauthority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Road Trips#Survey Respondents#Summer Vacation#Travel Insurance#Erie Insurance#Americans#Motorists#Survey Participants#Access Gps#Drive#Road Rage#Necessary Maintenance#Calls#February
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Related
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Best Road-Trip Cars: Window Shop with Car and Driver

When former C/D digital media manager and now General Motors employee Luke Sellenraad asked to be a guest on Window Shop, we ignored him. Unfazed, he started sending direct messages to us on various social-media platforms. To get him off our back, we conceded but told him he had to pick the challenge because we're very busy and also a little lazy. Sellenraad chose wisely, asking us to look for the perfect road-trip vehicle for less than $15,000. It's possible that the budget was miscommunicated to the crew, as some shoppers put up $20,000 cars and others presented vehicles costing half that. Look, we could give you a bunch of excuses for the mistake, but we respect you too much to do that.
Traveltractionnews.com

Got a new set of tires? Here are some summer road trip suggestions

When you get a new set of tires on your vehicle, it can feel as though you can go anywhere and do anything. This belief can be a bit exaggerated, of course, but new tires can make a long road trip safer and more practical than it would have been otherwise. If you’re itching to go somewhere since getting your new tires installed but aren’t sure where, here are some suggestions.
PetsNW Florida Daily News

The dangers of driving with a dog on your lap

While driving under the influence was once the major focus of safety on the road, distracted driving of all kinds has gained national attention in recent years. Texting while driving has proven to be the latest serious road hazard; it has cost a number of lives, and most states have developed laws and campaigns against it.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Study: The Best Drivers on the Road Drive Old American Minivans

Let’s face it. Minivans are far from the most exciting vehicles on the road. For the most part, these family haulers offer uninspiring designs that don’t necessarily pull on your heartstrings. However, playing it on the safe side certainly comes in handy when discussing safety. That’s exactly what a new study covering America’s best drivers set out to prove.
Trafficpensacolavoice.com

Tips for Sharing the Roads with Semi-Trucks

Open the newspaper or any news app, you’ll find plenty of news about regrettable road accidents. While hearing about these sorrowful accidents, people usually conclude that big semi-truck are the culprits behind these terrible accidents. Are you thinking the same? If yes, let me tell you, they are not. Reckless...
Los Angeles, CAtheacorn.com

Drivers hit the road again, with trepidation

One of the first things we noticed as the pandemic began to wind down was the return of cars and trucks to the 101 Freeway and other local roads. It’s plain to see: Traffic is almost back to pre-pandemic levels, and the act of driving between Ventura and Los Angeles counties has become bothersome again. The Lynn Road bottleneck, the slow-and-go on Highway 23 heading into Simi Valley and the snail’s pace going up the Camarillo Grade—you can tell by the many cars that it’s business as usual.
Trafficerienewsnow.com

CDL Drivers Asked to Drive 18 Hours a Day

"You're going to leave your house and you might not be home for a week, two weeks, sometimes a month," says Jonathan Jones, a CDL instructor. That's the life of a truck driver. Being on the road for over 10 hours a day, driving thousands of miles and being away from friends and family. But the demand for people with a commercial driver's license is still accelerating.
CarsPosted by
Eagle 106.3

“Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” Campaign in May

With the warmer weather, there are more motorcycles out on the road. It's time once again to remember the "Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign it gets underway in May. There are safety precautions motorists can take to protect motorcyclists and themselves. It's sad to think that in...
Family Relationshipscubbyathome.com

The Top Road Trip Tips For Easier Travel from Real Parents

This piece was created for Cubby, our weekly newsletter for families at home. Want more? Sign up here for a weekly splash of fun and good ideas for families with kids. My best memories of being on the road with my parents are the pit stops at gas stations. My mom would hand me a five-dollar bill ($10 if we were flush!) and let me go wild in the convenience store. Then I’d snack happily all the way to our destination, oblivious to the sea of crumbs and wrappers littering our backseat. After all, there are no real rules when it comes to vacation.
Retailwnypapers.com

AAA shares motorcycle safety tips for bikers & drivers

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and AAA Western and Central New York is reminding both drivers and bikers of key safety tips as the weather gets nicer. Many bikers will choose to ride free on the open road. Also, motorcycle and scooter sales rose 11.4% in 2020 during the pandemic, according to a Retail Sales Report issued recently by the Motorcycle Industry Council. As an advocate for traffic safety, AAA hopes to reduce crashes and keep the rest of the spring and summer safe for all roadway users.
TrafficCarscoops

Driver Crashes After Confusing Accelerator With The Brake

A surprising number of people confuse the accelerator with the brake, and it usually ends badly. That’s certainly the case this time around as a Toyota Yaris in Vietnam was involved in a crash after its driver reportedly mixed up the two pedals. As you can see in the video,...
CarsLima News

Car Talk: When it comes to headlights, safety outweighs cost

My wife always drives with the headlights on; I do not. I try to tell her the lights only last so long, so use them just when you need them. Plus, with cars these days, you can’t just pop out the lens, plug in a new bulb and pop the lens back on. She says that’s ancient thinking, and that today’s lights last far longer than they used to. It’s been a while since high school auto shop, but help me out here. There is a week’s worth of cooking and dishwashing riding on your answer. — Steve.
Carsfalloncountyextra.com

Tire maintenance keeps drivers safe

(MetroCreative) Maintaining tires is an important component of safe driving. Tires are some of the hardest working parts on a car or truck and are subjected to wear and tear every time rubber meets the road. Tires affect many components of driving, including handling, braking and the comfort of the...
IndustryWFMJ.com

Truck driver shortage affects us all

A shortage of truck drivers is becoming a huge problem that officials say will have an affect on all of us. "As long as we do not have enough trucks and truck drivers to take those trucks to their destination," said Omid Bagheri, Assistant Professor of Econimics at Kent State University. "There will be some decrease in the supply of all goods, including fuel," he said.
Carstorquenews.com

What’s Wrong With The Subaru Ascent? It’s The Only Model Dropping Behind

Subaru reports the 2021 Subaru Ascent sales for April. Why is the family hauler the only model in the all-wheel-drive lineup with negative sales compared with last year?. Is the 2021 Subaru Ascent a good three-row SUV? The Subaru Ascent family hauler checks all the right boxes for three-row shoppers, but why are sales of the Ascent so dismal? Subaru of America reports the 2021 Subaru Ascent sales for April, and they are up slightly over April 2020. Subaru reports 4,398 sales compared with 3,954 last year.
Alabama Statereviewofoptometry.com

Characteristics of Crash-related Vision Problems in Older Drivers

To better understand the visual deficits that can lead to car accidents, particularly in the elderly, researchers recently examined driving tasks in a study using methods that measured real-time, on-road circumstances. In-car instrumentation can objectively measure crashes and near crashes as they occur on the road using video and vehicle motion data.