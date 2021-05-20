Study Reveals Drivers’ Top Road Trip Related Concerns This Summer
A new study conducted by Erie Insurance has revealed the top concerns that motorists are likely to have regarding other drivers while taking a road trip this summer. Back in February, Erie Insurance asked 500 Americans what their top concerns would be regarding other drivers if they were to take a road trip this summer. Roughly 50 percent of survey participants said they were worried that other motorists would be talking on the phone or texting while they were driving, making this the most widely held concern regarding other drivers’ behaviours. Being the victim of road rage was second at 18 percent, following by speeding at 14 percent, tailgating at 12 percent and failing to yield properly at 3 percent.gmauthority.com