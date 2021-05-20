newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah County, UT

Two shot to death on Uintah/Ouray Reservation

By David Wells
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DbSbJ_0a5oGyoP00

The FBI is investigating a pair of murders that occurred early Wednesday morning on the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation in northeastern Utah.

According to a complaint filed Tuesday in United States District Court, District of Utah, Central Division, Mathew Keenan Colorow Tapoof is suspected of fatally shooting two enrolled members of the Ute Indian Tribe.

The complaint alleges the two victims had knocked Tapoof to the ground and beat him before he stood up, walked to a vehicle about 15 yards away and returned with a gun.

Tapoof is accused of shooting one victim in the chest and the other in the face before driving away from the scene.

A Department of Justice representative told FOX 13 Tapoof, who is of Native American descent but not enrolled as a tribe member, has been arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail.

Tapoof faces a federal charge of discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and two counts of murder in the second degree while within Indian country.

The victims' names were not released.

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uintah, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
County
Utah County, UT
City
Ouray, UT
Utah County, UT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Crime#Victim Of Shooting#County Jail#Gun Violence#County Court#Guns#Uintah Ouray Reservation#Fbi#Central Division#The Ute Indian Tribe#Department Of Justice#Fox 13 Tapoof#Murders#Discharge#Native American Descent#Indian Country#Northeastern Utah#Driving#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Utah Stateksl.com

Bodies suspected to be 2 missing brothers discovered on Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY — The bodies of two missing brothers were discovered on Utah Lake Sunday afternoon, authorities say. The Utah County Sheriff's Office found the bodies of the brothers who were left on a single WaveRunner near the Knolls area of Utah Lake at approximately 4:20 p.m. Both brothers were wearing life jackets.
Utah StateKUTV

After aerial search at Utah Lake, still no sign of two missing men

(KUTV) — Utah County Search and Rescue and the Utah Department of Public Safety continued searching on Sunday for two men who went missing on Utah Lake on Saturday. UPDATE (12:30 p.m. Sunday) — Searchers have located the men's bodies, officials confirmed. Read an updated report here. The men left...
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Bodies of 2 missing jet skiers found in Utah Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — The bodies of two men reported missing after going jet skiing on Utah Lake were found Sunday, authorities said. Searchers found the body of one man at around 9:30 a.m. and found the second man soon after. The men, brothers believed to be in their 30s, were wearing life vests […]
Orem, UTDaily Herald

Alleged cockfighting ring runs afoul of law in Orem

On Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant on a home in Orem with regards to illegal drug activity and reports of illegal cockfighting. Upon entering the home, however, law enforcement found an extensive cockfighting operation, according to a probable cause statement in connection with the case. Utah County Sheriff's Office...
Utah StateKUTV

Bodies found in search for 2 men missing on Utah Lake

(KUTV) — The bodies of two men reported missing at Utah Lake were located Sunday morning, officials with the Utah County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Just after 9 a.m., searchers located jet skis the men were believed to have been riding. Their bodies were located shortly thereafter, officials confirmed. Search and...
Utah Statekslnewsradio.com

Search is ongoing for two Jet skiers who went missing on Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY — Police are searching for two male jet skiers who went missing on Utah Lake near the Knolls area around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 1:30 a.m. about the missing jet skiers. According to...
American Fork, UTGephardt Daily

Motorcyclist fatally injured in American Fork Canyon crash

UTAH COUNTY, UTAH (Gephardt Daily Staff) – An early morning accident claimed the life of motorcyclist riding on State Route 92 in American Fork Canyon Sunday. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the rider failed to make a turn around mile marker 11 and crashed around 3:20 a.m. The rider...
Orem, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Man arrested in Orem in suspected cockfighting operation

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday after he was allegedly found with hundreds of baby chickens and cockfighting tools at a home in Orem. The police went to the home with a warrant to investigate drug activity and cockfighting, according to the probable cause statement. The suspect was reportedly found in a bedroom in the basement with hundreds of baby chickens and sharpened spurs that are attached to roosters during cockfights. Police said there were thousands of chickens on the property, some of which had their spurs cut in a way that would allow the blades to be attached to the animals.
Utah StateKSLTV

Search Underway For Missing Jet Skiers On Utah Lake

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah – Search and rescue crews were called out to the southern part of Utah Lake after family members reported two men missing. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers received a call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Family member told officials the two men...
American Fork, UTkjzz.com

Young rider dies in American Fork Canyon motorcycle crash

(KUTV) — State Route 92 through American Fork Canyon was closed for much of Sunday morning after a fatal motorcycle crash. At approximately 3:10 a.m., a young motorcyclist was traveling westbound through the canyon when he failed to negotiate a turn and crashed, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The rider died at the scene, officials say.