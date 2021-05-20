newsbreak-logo
Market Basket opens first RI store

By Grant Welker
Boston Business Journal
 16 hours ago
Market Basket, the grocery store chain known for its low prices, always-staffed checkout aisles and throwback decor, is about to open its first Rhode Island store.

Rhode Island State
Grocery & SupermaketGoLocalProv

Hope & Main’s Newest Initiative Gets Rhode Island Restaurant Favorites Into Local Grocery Stores

Local food incubator Hope & Main has announced that its new “DishUp RI” initiative is getting Rhode Island restaurant favorites into local grocery stores. “With the help of community partners and industry experts, dozens of Rhode Island restaurants are now producing retail products that are available for sale at Dave’s Fresh Marketplace and other local fine grocers, specialty food stores, farmers markets, online stores, and more,” says Hope and Main.
Massachusetts StateEater

Massachusetts’s Favorite Grocery Chain Market Basket Expands to Rhode Island

Welcome back to AM Intel, a round-up of mini news bites to kick off the day. Massachusetts’s favorite grocery store, Market Basket, opens its first Rhode Island location on May 21 in Warwick (25 Pace Blvd.), with a second to follow soon in Johnston. The chain — which has its roots in a small grocerette in Lowell opened by Greek immigrants Athanasios and Efrosini Demoulas in 1917 and embraces the slogan “more for your dollar” — is beloved throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine for its affordable prices and fiercely loyal staff.
Food & Drinksrimonthly.com

Quahog Week Kicks Off in Rhode Island

Celebrate Rhode Island’s fifth annual Quahog Week from May 17-23 by purchasing, preparing and eating dishes showcasing Rhode Island’s famous hard shell clams. This week-long celebration shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hard-working men and women who harvest them and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. Rhode Island is known for its quahogs and the industry supports many families year-round, both from an economic standpoint, and as a treasured pastime of digging for clams and creating memories together.
Providence County, RIProvidence Business News

Applications for R.I. 10K Small Businesses program due June 1

PROVIDENCE – Applications for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Rhode Island program’s 15th cohort are due by June 1, the Community College of Rhode Island announced Monday. The program, which is delivered in partnership with CCRI, will begin in September 2021 and will be free to participants. Members of...
Providence, RISFGate

Rhode Island to study ways to boost minority-owned business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is launching a $150,000 study to figure out ways to support and promote the growth of minority-owned businesses in the state, authorities announced Monday. The study is a partnership between the nonprofit Rhode Island Foundation and the administration of Gov. Daniel KcKee. The work,...
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

(Updated) Visitors From These 19 States Must Quarantine When Traveling To Rhode Island

If you are coming to Rhode Island from one of the 19 states listed below with a COVID-19 positivity rate greater than 5%, you are required to quarantine for 10 days while in Rhode Island. As an exception, you may provide proof of a negative test for COVID-19 that was taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Rhode Island. If you receive a test during your quarantine in Rhode Island and get a negative test result, you can stop quarantining. However, you still need to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days, wear a mask in public, and follow physical distancing guidelines. You also must quarantine while waiting for a negative test result.
Providence, RIBoston Globe

Rhode Island beer gardens and breweries to visit right now

PROVIDENCE — It’s nearly summer, which in Rhode Island means day trips to Block Island, music festivals in Newport, and an overdue “cheers” with friends and mugs full of local brews. Several Rhode Island breweries have reopened their patios and gardens, welcoming every craft beer connoisseur, admirer, and amateur brewer.
Narragansett, RIMiddletown Press

Rhode Island opens 2 state beaches on Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In a sure sign that summer is almost here, Rhode Island is opening some of its state beaches this weekend. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches — both in Narragansett — will be open weekends only, weather permitting, starting Saturday until Memorial Day, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.
Cranston, RIGoLocalProv

VIDEO: A Prom-Perfect Proposal in Rhode Island

It was a prom proposal worthy of a social media post. After the annual rite of passage for high school students was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cranston East Senior Dylan Needham made sure he was not going to miss out in 2021. Needham was captured on...
Providence, RIPosted by
TheWeek

Someone in Rhode Island bought land using Dogecoin

It's the meme that just won't go away (but will go "to the moon," apparently). A Rhode Island man sold a vacant lot in Providence for 150,000 Dogecoin (or about $50,000 at the time), in what is believed to be the first real estate deal brokered using the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, local TV station WJAR reported Thursday.
Narragansett, RIWesterly Sun

Rhode Island opens two state beaches in Narragansett

PROVIDENCE (AP) — In a sure sign that summer is almost here, Rhode Island opened some of its state beaches this weekend. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches — both in Narragansett — will be open weekends only, weather permitting, until Memorial Day, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.
Providence, RITurnto10.com

New guidelines loosen limits on Rhode Island nightclubs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island nightclubs are back at full capacity if they are willing to check more than just IDs. By the end of the month, clubs in the state can go back to normal capacity if they make sure everyone walking in is vaccinated or they can open at half capacity if they don't want to check.
Middletown, RIWesterly Sun

Registration for vaccination open for ages 12 to 15 in Rhode Island

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. Parents and guardians may now register for appointments for children in that age group in Rhode Island. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccine are still only available...
Warwick, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee and Rhode Island Shellfishermen’s Association kick off 5th Annual Rhode Island Quahog Week

Governor Dan McKee joined Mayor Frank Picozzi, Department of Environmental Management Director Janet Coit, and commercial quahoggers from the Rhode Island Shellfishermen’s Association to kick off the 5th Annual Rhode Island Quahog Week, which runs May 17 to May 23, shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hardworking men and women who harvest them, and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. As part of the week, participating restaurants and markets will feature quahog-inspired menu items and deals.
Westerly, RIBlock Island Times

RIAC has Block Island in its sights, once again

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation is planning to impose a costly airport parking program at the Block Island and Westerly State Airports with no notice to the flying public as is required by RI State law. The parking program will include signage that will instruct anyone driving their vehicle onto State Airport property that they are entering a “Parking for Fee” zone and that they must download the “Passport Parking” application on their smart phone. The application will ask the new user to identify their vehicle, provide a credit card number, and to declare how long they intend to park on airport property. The web-based application will charge your credit card and then monitor your location to determine when the vehicle departs airport property. At the end of the paid period, if the car has not moved, the application will notify the user that an additional fee is required. Fees proposed are $10 a day with the first couple of hours gratis. The parking application web site describes 21st century enforcement measures that include “The Barnacle” a plastic sun-shield shaped device that the airport authority can affix to your windshield with a suction pressure that can only be released when the vehicle owner uses the parking application to pay the past due parking charges. Once these are paid, the application gives the vehicle owner a “release code,” which when entered into the embedded Barnacle keypad, releases the suction pressure so the device can be removed. The user is then requested to place the device in the “Barnacle Receptacle” box near the airport parking lot entrance.
Lowell, MAPosted by
Boston Business Journal

IBM plans move to Lowell as it sheds real estate

The tech behemoth will occupy 150,608 square feet at CrossPoint in Lowell. The BBJ is looking forward to celebrating the 2021 Fast 50 at our private honoree celebration!. They are among the Bay State's movers and shakers. And, they're all under 40 years old. Time to put in your nominations for the 24th Annual 40 Under 40.