You can find some kind of exclusive, members-only hotspot in every city on Earth. Some are more exclusive than others, and we suspect this ultra-cool Lambo hangout falls into that category. We say suspect because the Italian supercar brand doesn't tell us exactly what it takes to visit its new Lamborghini Lounge in New York City, save for it being by invitation only. We're assuming our invitations are still in the mail. Yeah, probably not.