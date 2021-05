While we have all heard about the temperatures rising over the past 20 years, there’s many side effects that are now starting to show. One of those side effects has to do with our air quality and increasing poor air quality with smoke. Look at the data below and you can see from 1991 to 2010 we averaged 3.6 days per year with “spare the air alerts” and or poor air quality. This number really jumped over the past 10 years to an average of 18 days per year with poor air quality.