Gov. Tom Wolf announced a partnership with Rite Aid Pharmacy to ease access to COVID-19 vaccinations for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. “All Pennsylvanians are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, but we know that there still may be people who need additional help scheduling or getting to a vaccine appointment. This partnership will help us ease potential barriers and ensure that people with intellectual disabilities and autism as well as their caregivers are able to get this life-saving vaccine,” said Wolf. “I want to thank Rite Aid for their leadership through this process and their willingness to help us vaccinate all Pennsylvanians, and I strongly encourage anyone with an intellectual disability or their caregivers to use this resource to help get your vaccine and keep yourself safe from COVID-19.”