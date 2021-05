If you’re in the market for a new home and you like rodeo, you can’t do much better than this development in Mesquite. For the past two years, Centurion American Development Group has been developing a mixed-use community adjacent to the Mesquite Championship Arena, which it owns. Now, the Farmers Branch-based developer has announced which builders will be constructing the 336 single-family homes on the 54-acre Iron Horse Village development near Military Parkway and LBJ Freeway.