The Sketch Comedy Hidden Gem You Need To Watch On Netflix

Leslie Jones didn’t exactly run to get a COVID vaccine. “When it first came out I was like, ‘I’m not taking that shit,’” the former “Saturday Night Live” star tells me. “They just going to come up with a potion and we’re sup- posed to take that shit? … I was like, ‘I’m going to wait until the last batch and then maybe somebody could talk me into it.” But then she spoke to her aunt’s friend, a biologist working in COVID research. “She was like, ‘This is very serious. Please get vaccinated,’” Jones says. But she still wasn’t ready — that is, until she was asked to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing live from Los Angeles on May 16: “I was like, ‘I gotta be sage so let me just go bite the bullet.” She says she’s going to avoid pandemic jokes: “I hope we make it a party,” Jones says. “I just want to bring joy to people. Everybody is going to be hearing about me and about me dating. I’m just trying to have joy. I just want everybody to laugh their ass off.”