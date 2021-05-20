newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Sketch Comedy Hidden Gem You Need To Watch On Netflix

By Liam Mathews
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix does sketch comedy in an interesting way. The streaming service has only released a handful of sketch shows over the years, the most successful of which is "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson," which captured the zeitgeist in early 2019. Since then, all of Netflix's sketch shows have followed its structural template of short episodes and short seasons.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sketch
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Kenya Barris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sketch#Comedy Show#Black Comedy#Netflix Inc#Episodes#Streaming#The Astronomy Club#Upright Citizens Brigade#Indiewire#Time Machine#Sketches#Fun#Aunty Donna#Iliza#Turn#America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesCosmopolitan

60 best comedy movies for when you need a laugh

Comedy movies are almost always our first choice on movie night. Let us set the scene for you: you've got all of your snacks on hand and are settling into a comfy sofa. You've had a bit of a crap day so you stick a funny film on Netflix or Amazon Prime, and suddenly, the world doesn't feel so bad.
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Sharp-Witted Horror Comedies That You Must Hunt Down and Watch

Marvelous Videos with a selection of sharp-witted horror-comedy recommendations…. Horror-comedies walk a fine line between scaring and making audiences laugh, and they run a double risk of failing courtesy of the conventions of both genres. With horror you have to be genuinely terrifying, and with comedy, you have to be genuinely funny.
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

Watch as Netflix Takes You Behind the Scenes of ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’

Netflix has released another short Jupiter’s Legacy behind the scenes video, but this time its the Utopian himself, Josh Duhamel, with an on set diary. Duhamel meets up with his fellow Union costars Leslie Bibb (Grace/Lady Liberty), Mike Wade (Fitz/The Flare), Matt Lanter (George/Skyfox), Ben Daniels (Walter/Brainwave), and David Julian Hirsh (Richard/Blue Bolt), shows the process of the many layers it takes to get superhero ready, and more.
TV & Videosnintendo-power.com

Netflix Download: So you can watch pictures and series offline

Life without Netflix is ​​now unimaginable for many. What if you don’t have fast internet on the go, on vacation or in your new apartment? No problem, because images and series can be easily downloaded via the Netflix app. We will show you how Netflix download works and how you can view Netflix offline.
MinoritiesPaste Magazine

A Black Lady Sketch Show Is a Joyful Oasis in the World of Comedy

One of the most popular sketches from HBO comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show is about a gaggle of Black women who serendipitously cross paths in a courtroom. The judge (played gracefully by Yvette Nicole Brown), the bailiff, court stenographer, lawyers: everyone in the room is a Black woman. And this prompts a level of jubilation that the sketch comically captures.
TV & VideosDen of Geek

Link Tank: Why You Should Watch Oxygen on Netflix

Netflix’s latest French indie film, Oxygen, is the first great sci-fi thriller to come out of the pandemic lockdown. “Netflix’s latest sci-fi movie was first announced in 2017 with Anne Hathaway in the starring role. In 2020, Noomi Rapace replaced Hathaway, but that version fell apart, too. Finally, French movie star Mélanie Laurent replaced Rapace, transforming Oxygen into the French indie now streaming on Netflix.”
TV & Videosthezoereport.com

This Is The New Netflix Show To Watch If You Love Fashion

In the recently released trailer for Halston, you hear actor Ewan McGregor — who plays the titular role — declare: “I have a vision. I’m going to change the face of American fashion.” Anyone familiar with American fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick and his penchant for minimalism, and archive of sleek sportswear, will agree Halston did precisely what McGregor claimed. Netflix’s new limited series, which releases on May 14, details the fashion icon’s epic career and tumultuous social life. But before you start your streaming session, scroll ahead to find everything you need to know about Netflix’s Halston and the man widely revered as America’s first celebrity designer.
TV & VideosRefinery29

You Have 10 New Netflix Canada Treats To Watch This Weekend

As the dust settles from the longest awards season ever, we’re learning that next year things will look significantly different. After networks, streaming platforms, and celebs collectively cut off the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for its lack of diversity and questioning tactics, NBC announced that it wouldn’t be airing next year’s ceremony at all. I repeat: next year’s Golden Globes broadcast is cancelled.
TV & VideosRaleigh News & Observer

What to Watch on Wednesday: Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps in new Netflix comedy

Front Porch Politics (8 p.m., Spectrum News) - In this monthly series, political anchor Tim Boyum travels around North Carolina to share stories of politics from the perspective of local communities. This month’s installment looks at the impact government has had on industries in the state who are recovering from COVID-19 and facing mandatory restrictions, but who have been helped by the government throughout the pandemic. Included: The Charlotte Symphony and its return to indoor concerts for the first time in nearly 14 months; comedian Jon Reep as he does one of his first comedy gigs in more than a year; and a local minor league baseball team returning to the field.
TV Series/Film

The End is Nigh: Netflix’s ‘Castlevania’ Series is Wrapping Up, and You Need to Watch It

The animated video game adaptation of Castlevania has seen remarkable success. As one of Netflix’s early original animated shows (it premiered in 2017), this series can be considered a milestone in the growing presence of narrative-driven, sophisticated adult animated projects that have emerged over the past few years. It’s hard not to look at Blood of Zeus, also animated by the Austin-based Powerhouse Animation Studios, or the recent video game-based Dota: Dragon’s Blood and see its influence. Created and written by Warren Ellis, this dark fantasy series has acquired a reputation as one of the few video game-inspired projects to stick its landing.
MoviesA.V. Club

About Last Night is a hidden rom-com gem twice over

There are moments when the cyclical nature of pop culture hits you like a battering ram. And that’s exactly what happened to me when I read Roger Ebert’s review of the 1986 Rob Lowe/Demi Moore romantic comedy, About Last Night. “If there’s anyone more afraid of a serious relationship than your average customer in a singles bar, it’s a Hollywood producer,” Ebert writes. “American movies will cheerfully spend millions of dollars on explosions and chases to avoid those moments when people are talking seriously and honestly to one another… Is love possible only with robots and cute little furry things from the special-effects department?”
MoviesInverse

You need to watch the movie that for free on Amazon ASAP

What makes Alien one of the best science-fiction movies of all time? Let’s start with Yaphet Kotto. His character, Parker, might not be the most obvious entry point to Ridley Scott’s 1979 classic — it’s easy to think of H.R Giger’s legendary design work, or Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley — but in Scott’s patient and steady opening, Parker not only steals the show, but sets the tone.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Bob's Burgers: What To Watch If You Like The Animated Comedy

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It is a form of TV entertainment that has taken over our screens in the last twenty or so years. From that takeover, we have experienced some of the best of what television has to offer in terms of comedy, wackiness, and fun. One of those shows that took off in this genre was none other than the show about the Belcher family on Bob’s Burgers.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘That Damn Michael Che’ on HBO Max, Six “Very Special Episodes” Of Comedy Vignettes

If Michael Che, one of the head writers on Saturday Night Live, goes on to write and star in an HBO Max comedy series with sketches populated with his SNL co-workers, then does the resulting project become better precisely because it’s SNL,em> comedy with HBO quality standards? Or are we left with the leftovers that could never air on NBC, with the simple bonus of That Damn Michael Che dropping gratuitous profanity, nudity and slurs? Are you more excited if the answer to both might be yes?
MinoritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

A Black Lady Sketch Show Should Be 1 of Many Sketch Shows by Black Women

If you haven't seen the one-of-a-kind, comedic genius that is A Black Lady Sketch Show, I'm afraid you're missing out. If you have heard of the show, you're probably aware that the Black-women-led sketch series is paving the way for Black women in comedy in more ways than one. But did you know there's a deeper meaning and intention behind the show's name? On the press tour for A Black Lady Sketch Show, the show's creator Robin Thede, actress/writer/comedian extraordinaire, who also stars in the show, repeatedly pointed out that she decided to name the show A Black Lady Sketch Show instead of The Black Lady Sketch Show because she hopes the series is the first of many sketch shows that center Black women, not the only.
MoviesPosted by
104.5 KDAT

The Best Hidden Gems to Stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount+ is making a big push to beef up its movie offerings. They’ve promised to add a new movie every week of the year in 2022, and 1,000 more library titles to their collection next month. They’re using the slogan a “Mountain of Movies” to describe their expanded film offerings from Paramount Pictures (Get it? Paramount, mountain? You get it.) and they’re also pushing their big 2021 theatrical movies like A Quiet Place Part II and Paw Patrol from theaters to Paramount+ in just 45 days — half the length of the typical theatrical window from before the days of Covid.
TV & Videosdailybruin.com

TV review: ‘That Damn Michael Che’ gives the ‘Weekend Update’ star a chance to shine on his own

Michael Che’s comedic talent continues to shine separately from the “Weekend Update” desk at “Saturday Night Live.”. Released Thursday on HBO Max and executive produced by “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels, “That Damn Michael Che” is a six-episode, exploratory foray into the mind of the longtime “SNL” cast member and “Weekend Update” co-anchor. Throughout a variety of sketches, Che ponders the relationship between policing and the Black community in light of last summer’s social justice uprisings, worries about whether he’s sufficiently using his platform as a Black creative in Hollywood and lays bare his difficulties with staying in a healthy relationship.
CelebritiesSFGate

How Hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards May Have Saved Leslie Jones From Getting COVID (EXCLUSIVE)

Leslie Jones didn’t exactly run to get a COVID vaccine. “When it first came out I was like, ‘I’m not taking that shit,’” the former “Saturday Night Live” star tells me. “They just going to come up with a potion and we’re sup- posed to take that shit? … I was like, ‘I’m going to wait until the last batch and then maybe somebody could talk me into it.” But then she spoke to her aunt’s friend, a biologist working in COVID research. “She was like, ‘This is very serious. Please get vaccinated,’” Jones says. But she still wasn’t ready — that is, until she was asked to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing live from Los Angeles on May 16: “I was like, ‘I gotta be sage so let me just go bite the bullet.” She says she’s going to avoid pandemic jokes: “I hope we make it a party,” Jones says. “I just want to bring joy to people. Everybody is going to be hearing about me and about me dating. I’m just trying to have joy. I just want everybody to laugh their ass off.”