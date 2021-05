Air Liquide has been selected by Daimler Truck AG to supply liquid hydrogen and an enhanced mobile refueling system to refuel prototype fuel-cell trucks. Based on existing technology, this enhanced mobile refueling system developed by Air Liquide will refill heavy-duty prototype trucks powered by liquid hydrogen. As the energy density of liquid hydrogen is higher than that of gaseous hydrogen, its use could double range and capabilities for heavy-duty long-haul trucks (between 1.7 and 2.5 times more than 700 and 350 bar).