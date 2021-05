Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said local residents can stop by the sheriff's office for their free ribbon to show their support for National Police Week. Every year, the week in May that includes May 15 is designated National Police Week. During this week, C.O.P.S.--- Concerns of Police Survivors promotes the display of blue ribbons tied on vehicle antennas as a reminder to the public of the men and women in law enforcement that have paid the ultimate price and have given their lives in the line of duty. It also honors the officers who protect and serve us each day.