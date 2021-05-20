Republicans are sleeping on the jobs bill. Democrats need to move on before it's too late

WASHINGTON — Barbara Boxer will be the first to tell you how much she loved the filibuster. Boxer, a California Democrat, won her first election to the U.S. Senate in 1992. Two years later, the so-called Republican Revolution swept into Washington, D.C. Soon, Boxer and her fellow Senate Democrats found themselves beating back one retrograde bill after another, sent their way from the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and its new speaker, Newt Gingrich.