Presidential Election

Republicans are sleeping on the jobs bill. Democrats need to move on before it's too late

By Amanda Marcotte
msn.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMitch McConnell and Joe Biden Photo illustration by Salon/Getty images. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is worried. Congressional Republicans have tied up President Joe Biden and other Democrats in endless "negotiations" over the American Jobs Plan and Gillibrand, for good reason, believes Republicans are just trying to hamstring the administration. Speaking with Politico for a piece published Wednesday morning, the Democratic senator from New York called on Biden to end negotiations and pass a bill through the budget reconciliation process, which would only require Democratic votes, instead of endlessly compromising to snag Republican votes that are never coming.

