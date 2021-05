Last week, Daily Dead joined in with a group of other journalists to get an early look at The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which is being helmed by Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona). For this third film in the franchise, Chaves has taken over directorial duties from James Wan, and during the preview event he discussed with us how The Devil Made Me Do It will set itself apart from the other Conjuring films that have preceded it.