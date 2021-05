New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a brilliant new plan to help sports stadiums reopen efficiently: Separate the vaccinated spectators from the unvaccinated. Yankees and Mets fans who are fully inoculated against the coronavirus will be assigned to their own designated sections where everything will be completely reopened, Cuomo announced this week. Unvaccinated fans will have their own sections, which will be limited to 33% capacity with social distancing and mask requirements. These new rules will replace the previous state mandate that required attendees to show proof of a negative coronavirus test ahead of a game, and it will apply to other large outdoor event venues as well, such as concerts.