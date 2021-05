Joe Giudice met Teresa’s boyfriend for the first time as things are heating up for the ‘RHONJ’ star and her new man. Joe Giudice met Teresa Giudice‘s new boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas for the first time and said he doesn’t “really miss” being married to his ex-wife of 20 years. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars’ divorce was finalized in Sept. 2020, though they hadn’t lived together since Joe left for prison in early 2016. The 48-year-old former contractor said their marriage likely wouldn’t have lasted even if he hadn’t been deported to Italy following his 41-month prison term for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud charges.