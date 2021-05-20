Mayor discusses city's flood readiness during weekly visit

If it’s Thursday, it’s time for Mayor Paulette Guajardo to make her weekly visit with KRIS 6 News at Noon.

Earlier today, Guajardo and Reliant teamed up to establish the Mayor’s Community Gardens Restoration program, which will help the local community gardens recover from damage caused by February's big freeze.

She will discuss that project, the potential for recurring flooding at North Beach, how the city prepares for flooding and other weather-related concerns after the big storms of earlier this week.

Be sure to watch Guajardo’s weekly visits on the operations of the city each week on KRIS 6 News at Noon.

