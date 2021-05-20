Severe Weather Statement issued for East Feliciana, St. Helena by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 11:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: East Feliciana; St. Helena A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR ST. HELENA AND EASTERN EAST FELICIANA PARISHES At 1157 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Darlington, or 10 miles southwest of Greensburg, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clinton, Greensburg, Montpelier, Felps, Darlington and Easleyville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov