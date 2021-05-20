newsbreak-logo
East Feliciana Parish, LA

Severe Weather Statement issued for East Feliciana, St. Helena by NWS

 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 11:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: East Feliciana; St. Helena A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR ST. HELENA AND EASTERN EAST FELICIANA PARISHES At 1157 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Darlington, or 10 miles southwest of Greensburg, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clinton, Greensburg, Montpelier, Felps, Darlington and Easleyville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

Saint Helena Parish, LA
Montpelier, LA
Greensburg, LA
East Feliciana Parish, LA
Flood Warning issued for St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: St. Helena The National Weather Service in New Orleans LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Tickfaw River at Liverpool affecting St. Helena Parish. Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Warning for the Tickfaw River at Liverpool. * From Thursday morning to Thursday evening. * At 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 6.7 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to flood stage at 9.0 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Pastures and crop land adjacent to the river will flood. Rural areas near the river will be threatened with flooding.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 04:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Orleans FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon * Some areas have already received 5 to 7 inches of rain from Tuesday morning through this morning. An additional 1 to 2 inches, with locally heavier amounts are possible today. This additional rainfall, along with the antecedent conditions could lead to areas of flash flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for East Feliciana, Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: East Feliciana; Tangipahoa The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Central East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana North Central Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 437 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Greensburg, Amite, Amite City, Kentwood, Independence, Roseland, Montpelier, Easleyville, Darlington and Tangipahoa. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: East Feliciana; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern West Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Pointe Coupee Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern Wilkinson County in southern Mississippi Amite County in southern Mississippi * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 257 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Garden City to near St. Francisville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jackson, Clinton, Liberty, Centreville, Woodville, Slaughter, Gloster, Wilson, Norwood, Wakefield, Smithdale, Spillman, Felps and Crosby. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Flood Advisory issued for East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Feliciana; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Pointe Coupee Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 424 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Zachary, New Roads, Jackson, St. Francisville, Clinton, Slaughter, Morganza, Wilson, Norwood, Wakefield, Spillman and Pride. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive flash flood warnings should they become necessary for your area. And remember, never drive through flooded roadways as the water may be too deep for safe passage. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; Washington; West Baton Rouge FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington and West Baton Rouge. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River and Walthall. * Until 1 AM CDT Wednesday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts are possible through late tonight. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected, with flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Livingston; St. Helena; Tangipahoa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT FOR EASTERN ST. HELENA...NORTHERN LIVINGSTON AND NORTHWESTERN TANGIPAHOA PARISHES At 704 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Montpelier, or near Amite, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Amite, Amite City, Kentwood, Independence, Roseland, Osyka, Montpelier and Tangipahoa. This includes Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 40 and 66. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH