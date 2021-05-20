newsbreak-logo
Bear Lake County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake Valley by NWS

 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 07:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-20 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bear Lake Valley SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT for Bear Lake Breezy to moderate northerly winds of 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will remain through this afternoon into the early evening over the Bear lake. Winds from the north can create rough waves that will likely create hazardous conditions for small craft. Please use caution today if you are on Bear Lake. Locations impacted include Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles and Fish Haven.

