Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 20:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains; Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Strongest between Gaviota and Refugio and the hills above Montecito. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.This includes Highways 101, 154 and 192...as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will weaken some each mid morning through early afternoon hours, but strengthen once again late this afternoon through early morning hours.