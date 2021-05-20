newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 20:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains; Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Strongest between Gaviota and Refugio and the hills above Montecito. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.This includes Highways 101, 154 and 192...as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will weaken some each mid morning through early afternoon hours, but strengthen once again late this afternoon through early morning hours.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montecito, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Cars
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Coast#Wind Advisory#Gaviota#North Winds#Northwest#Gusty Winds#Gusts#Pdt Friday#Target Area#Highways#Severity#Driving#Unsecured Objects#Secure Outdoor Objects#Vehicles This
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related