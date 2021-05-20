newsbreak-logo
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 20:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Strongest western portion. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult. This includes Highways 14 and 138, especially near the foothills. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

alerts.weather.gov
