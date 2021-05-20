newsbreak-logo
Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 09:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. Strongest near the beaches. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds this strong could cause blowing sand across the beaches and blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 1 and 101, and State Route 246.

