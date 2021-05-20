newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Millions of electric cars are coming. What happens to all the dead batteries?

By Ian Morse
Science Now
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe battery pack of a Tesla Model S is a feat of intricate engineering. Thousands of cylindrical cells with components sourced from around the world transform lithium and electrons into enough energy to propel the car hundreds of kilometers, again and again, without tailpipe emissions. But when the battery comes to the end of its life, its green benefits fade. If it ends up in a landfill, its cells can release problematic toxins, including heavy metals. And recycling the battery can be a hazardous business, warns materials scientist Dana Thompson of the University of Leicester. Cut too deep into a Tesla cell, or in the wrong place, and it can short-circuit, combust, and release toxic fumes.

www.sciencemag.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Electric Battery#Electric Vehicle#Tesla Cars#New Cars#Used Cars#Small Cars#The Faraday Institution#The European Union#University Of Birmingham#Recell Center#Doe#Heavy#Evs#Purdue University#Open Ev Batteries#Cell Ev Batteries#Ev Battery Components#Ev Battery Pack#Ev Manufacturers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
News Break
Nissan
Related
Businesshypebeast.com

Tesla Reportedly Paid $3 USD for Patents to Create Cleaner Electric Car Batteries

Has apparently paid just $3 USD for a set of patents that can help the automaker develop cleaner electric car batteries. According to a new report from TechCrunch, the patents were purchased just weeks before Tesla’s Battery Day presentation in September last year, when the company revealed that it has found methods to significantly reduce the cost of manufacturing EV batteries by making the process cleaner and reducing the amount of water and energy waste required. It now seems that the technology came from a small Canadian startup named Springpower International, which developed processes to recirculate the chemicals and contaminated water used in battery production, and Tesla had paid just $3 USD for the patent applications covering the technology.
Carsfinance-commerce.com

China builds big lead in electric car factories

ZHAOQING, China — Xpeng Motors, a Chinese electric car startup, recently opened a large assembly plant in southeastern China and is building a matching factory nearby. It has announced plans for a third. Another Chinese electric car company, Nio, has opened one large factory in central China and is preparing...
Carsmajorcadailybulletin.com

Focus on cars: Electric Style

Not much going on in terms of car meets or drives on the island just yet, but I have a few bits and pieces of car news to tell you about. Firstly, I see that Caterham Cars is leaving British ownership for the first time in its 48 year history. Sold to Japanese VT Holdings run by ex racing driver Kazuho Takahashi. VT have been importing Caterhams to Japan since 2009 and also distribute Royal Enfield and Lotus, seems like a natural fit to me. I guess with the pound so cheap because of Brexit, Caterham must have been a Yen bargain.
Energy IndustryJalopnik

Researchers Warn Against Becoming Too Dependent On Hydrogen To Power Cars

Using hydrogen as a source of power for vehicles certainly has its drawbacks—among them the cost and the inefficient use of energy—but researchers are now warning against hydrogen for another reason, The Guardian reports: scarcity and a subsequent dependence on fossil fuels. Hydrogen-based fuels are already expensive, and while there’s...
IndustryCarscoops

Tesla In Talks With China’s EVE On Cheaper Battery Supply Deal

Tesla is reportedly in talks with China’s EVE Energy Co to supply cheaper batteries for its regular-range vehicles. Four unnamed sources spoke to Reuters, saying that EVE is working with Tesla to get its batteries up to the American automaker’s standards. One source said the companies might be ready to roll out the batteries in the Model 3 and Model Y within the next six months.
EnvironmentDiscover Mag

This Is What Happens to Your Recycled Motor Oil, Batteries and TVs

(Credit: ShutterPNPhotography/Shutterstock) Ever wonder what becomes of some of our personal items after they've outlived their usefulness and are ready to discard? Things like cellphones, laptops or that old CD you used to listen to on repeat back in high school? Though once out of sight, typically out of mind, these items (or at least the components of these items) do go on to do other things. That is if you put in the extra effort to recycle them.
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Wabtec FLXdrive Battery Electric Locomotive Comes Home After Successful Testing

FLXdrive, the prototype of a battery electric locomotive designed at the Erie, Pennsylvania Wabtec plant rolled back into town, greeted by the cheers of its design team. It's been under testing on the rails in California, where its "green" performance blew everyone on the project away. Jim Meyer, Wabtec Vice President of Technology said, "We're thrilled, the California research board's thrilled and then our customer BN is thrilled. Lots of great data and really a great great test run."
CarsCleanTechnica

The UK Might Allow “Self-Driving” Cars On The Roads This Year

There’s a chance that self-driving vehicles will be allowed on the roads in the UK by the end of this year, the BBC reports. Automated lane-keeping systems (ALKS) would be the first type of hands-free driving that is legalized, said the Department for Transport. This technology controls the position and speed of a car in a single lane. The law will limit it to 37 miles per hour. Insurers have a warning, though, and point out that the government’s definition of ALKS as “self-driving” is misleading.
CarsPosted by
Forbes

Within A Decade, We Will All Be Driving Electric Cars

A BloombergNEF report commissioned by Transport & Environment forecasts 2027 as the year when electric vehicles will start to become cheaper to manufacture than their internal combustion equivalents across all segments, mainly due to a sharp drop in battery prices and the appearance of new models by more manufacturers. Batteries,...
Carsinsideevs.com

Data Shows Half A Million Cars In UK Are Electric Or PHEVs

More than half a million cars on UK roads are now electric or plug-in hybrid, according to new figures from the government. The Department for Transport (DfT) said the “milestone” showed the UK to be “at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution”, and was an important step towards the aim to Johnson confirms ban on petrol and diesel sales will move to 2030.
WorldPosted by
Tom's Guide

What is the UK’s most popular electric car? Here’s what the data says

With the U.K. racing to meet climate targets, it’s caused a surge EV (electric vehicle) interest and sales.. Sales of EVs rose by 185% last year, despite the number of new car registrations falling to their lowest level in 30 years. Which is a good thing, since you won’t be able to buy a brand new petrol or diesel car in ten year’s time.
CarsPosted by
Forbes

Electric Vehicle Batteries: How To Avoid The Next Sustainability Crisis?

With the global number of used electric vehicle batteries set to grow exponentially, we must take action now to ensure circular life cycle management, says Everledger’s CEO Leanne Kemp. Battery passports, recorded on the blockchain, are emerging as a sustainable solution. If we’re honest, the human race has got a...