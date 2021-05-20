Millions of electric cars are coming. What happens to all the dead batteries?

Has apparently paid just $3 USD for a set of patents that can help the automaker develop cleaner electric car batteries. According to a new report from TechCrunch, the patents were purchased just weeks before Tesla’s Battery Day presentation in September last year, when the company revealed that it has found methods to significantly reduce the cost of manufacturing EV batteries by making the process cleaner and reducing the amount of water and energy waste required. It now seems that the technology came from a small Canadian startup named Springpower International, which developed processes to recirculate the chemicals and contaminated water used in battery production, and Tesla had paid just $3 USD for the patent applications covering the technology.