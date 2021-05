Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers' 2020 NFL season was arguably the most disappointing season over the last decade purely due to the high expectations the team had set for itself by making the Superbowl the season prior. The underwhelming season was primarily plagued with injuries in addition to holes on the roster that were neglected in the 2020 offseason.