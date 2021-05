Pink's Amazon Prime Video documentary, P!nk: All I Know So Far, which drops May 21, offers fans a look at the superstar balancing her roles as a businesswoman and performer. "There's not a lot of women headlining stadiums and doing two nights at Wembley Stadium while having a family on the road,” the pop vet said in her new PEOPLE cover story. "[Director Michael Gracey] had never seen a mom changing diapers while having a creative meeting, and just the way that this big life intersects with being a normal, crazy family — there's something fascinating about that.”