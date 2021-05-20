Dystopian Drama Wool Gets AppleTV+ Adaptation Starring Rebecca Ferguson

In a matter of weeks, an all-new Stephen King adaptation will be unleashed on fans, as Lisey's Story will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 4th. The anticipation for the new endeavor seems to grow on a daily basis, not only because of how acclaimed the original novel is, but also because we have yet to see a trailer or even a teaser for the endeavor, leaving most of the story and the approach to the source material up to the reader's imagination. Luckily, Entertainment Weekly has released some new images of the series, which will only make fans more excited to finally witness the experience on June 4th.