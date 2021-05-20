Dystopian Drama Wool Gets AppleTV+ Adaptation Starring Rebecca Ferguson
Wool, Hugh Howey’s best-selling trilogy of dystopian novels, is headed for the small screen. The adaptation has snagged a series order at AppleTV+ and will star Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation and Fallout) as its lead. The story is set in a “ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep,” reads the official description. “There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.”tvline.com