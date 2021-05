2021-05-16@1:56am–#Bridgeport CT—Bridgeport Police responded to 1023 Main Street on a report of shots fired. Officers located a deceased 38-year-old Bloomfield man in the basement at this location. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Officers also located a 40-year-old Stamford man in the basement. Upon the Officers arrival, he was still alive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Stamford man was quickly transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital but later passed away at the hospital.