As kids’ circles reopen, books show how to welcome others
As parents and children alike hope and plan for a return to normal life, their gaze turns outward — to their extended family, their friends, their community, their country, and whole world. This extraordinary summer — after more than a year of hunkering down at home — there are wonderful picture books that remind readers young and old of their connections with others around the world, the sparkling diversity of our country, and the value of tolerance.www.pilotonline.com