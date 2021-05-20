Valheim has shifted 6.8m copies, and continues to sell like hotcakes
Video game holding company Embracer Group, the parent company of Valheim publisher Coffee Stain, has published their latest earnings report for the first quarter of 2021 and offered new sales figures for Valheim, which was released into Early Access back in February and sold 4M copies that month alone. The report states that Valheim's sales have since risen to an impressive 6.8M, and that the company expects it to sell another 1. to 1.2M in the current quarter, which ends in July. This confirms the 6M figure developer Iron Gate Studios announced about two months ago.www.pcgamer.com