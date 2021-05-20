Valheim has shifted 6.8m copies, and continues to sell like hotcakes

Resident Evil Village has proven to be a smashing success for Capcom, it would seem. The developer confirmed in a press release today that the sequel, which enjoyed a massively popular marketing campaign thanks to a certain tall lady, has already shipped more than 3 million units globally. An incredible first few days, then, but it’s worth noting that ‘shipped’ doesn’t equate to sales. Indeed, the actual number of copies sold to consumers will likely be noticeably lower than the figure being touted here, but the former is often a reliable indicator for how a product is likely to perform.