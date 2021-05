Sometimes love takes you by surprise, instantly drawing you to someone in the most irresistible way. And sometimes that love is so strong it is worth pursuing, no matter what anyone else says. That is Brooke Eden’s story with her partner of five years, Hilary Hoover. The two met through their work in the music industry, and their sweet love story is at the center of a trilogy of songs Eden has released over the past few months, including “No Shade” and “Sunroof.”