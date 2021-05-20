Meghan Markle's Labor And Delivery Could Cost A Pretty Penny

Meghan Markle is pregnant with her second child, a baby girl, and is due sometime over the summer. The Duchess of Sussex will be giving birth in the United States this time around, after giving birth to her son, Archie, in the United Kingdom back in 2019. There are a lot of questions surrounding Meghan's labor and delivery plans with her second baby, since she will be giving birth in California. When Meghan went into labor with Archie, she was taken to Portland Hospital, a private maternity hospital in London, about an hour away from Frogmore Cottage, where she and Prince Harry had been living at the time, according to Hello.