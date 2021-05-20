newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Chelsea and Leicester charged after Stamford Bridge fracas

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9Ci0_0a5oAjbU00
Chelsea v Leicester City (PA Wire)

Chelsea and Leicester have been charged by the Football Association following the ugly scenes towards the end of their match at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Players and staff from both teams squared up to each other after Ricardo Pereira’s challenge on Ben Chilwell.

An FA statement read: “Chelsea FC and Leicester City FC have both been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their Premier League fixture on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour during the 93rd minute.

“Chelsea FC and Leicester City FC both have until Tuesday, May 25, 2021 to provide their respective responses.”

Chelsea won the match 2-1 to boost their Champions League bid and knock Leicester out of the top four.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
68K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Chilwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stamford Bridge#The League#The Football Association#Leicester City Fc#Fa Rule#Provocative Behaviour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

Tuchel wants Salah at Stamford Bridge

Mohamed Salah is one of Chelsea's transfer targets this summer. According to German newspaper 'Bild', Thomas Tuchel would be interested in reinforcing his attack with Liverpool's Egyptian star. Salah's time at Anfield as coming to an end. PSG have already showed their interest for the Egyptian, but they're not the...
SoccerAS.com

Six Real Madrid figures singled out after Stamford Bridge failure

The manner in which Real Madrid limped out of this year's Champions League following a lacklustre performance at Stamford Bridge has annoyed many Real Madrid fans with six individuals coming under criticism. Zinedine Zidane. The French coach has come under fire for employing a (1-3-5-2) formation with it soon becoming...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Emile Smith Rowe reveals his winner was the result of hard work on the training pitch after Arsenal pounced on mistake by Jorginho to secure victory at Stamford Bridge

Emile Smith Rowe revealed his goal had been the result of hard work on the training pitch after Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge. Jorginho's misplaced back-pass left the out-of-position Kepa Arrizabalaga scrambling across goal, with the Spain stopper forced to parry off the line. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang teed up...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

MICAH RICHARDS: I was so wrong about Thomas Tuchel... Chelsea are the best counter-attacking side in Europe and his work to turn things around so quickly at Stamford Bridge has been remarkable

Stay strong when you’re wrong: it’s a saying I’ve heard recently, based around sticking to your guns if you are losing an argument. I’ve never understood it, to be honest. Why aren’t people prepared to acknowledge that they have made the incorrect call? I don’t see why some are so determined to stick with their original view in the hope it will eventually come true.
Premier Leaguefutaa.com

🇧🇪 Eden Hazard responds to Stamford Bridge laughing controversy

Real Madrid star, Eden Hazard, has apologized for having a light moment on the pitch after Real Madrid crashed out of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Following the referees final whistle to end Real’s champions league dream, there was distraught on the visiting side's players, but Hazard was spotted enjoying a good joke with his former teammate Kurt Zouma.
Premier LeagueESPN

Leicester beat Chelsea to win first ever FA Cup after Youri Tielemans stunner

Leicester City won their first ever FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea thanks to a stunning goal from Youri Tielemans on Saturday at Wembley. The midfielder produced a fantastic goal in the second half to earn Leicester a historic victory in front of a crowd of 20,000 people -- the largest attendance at a UK football ground since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso admits he was 'very EMOTIONAL' after scoring the winning goal against Man City, as full back speaks out on 'tough season' on the bench at Stamford Bridge

Marcos Alonso has admitted he was 'very emotional' after netting Chelsea's late winner against Manchester City on Saturday. Hakim Ziyech cancelled out Raheem Sterling's opener, before the Spanish full-back netted to seal the victory against a side they will meet again in the Champions League final on May 29. It...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Chelsea vs Arsenal result: Five things we learned as Emile Smith Rowe fires Gunners to Stamford Bridge win

Emile Smith Rowe’s early goal earned a determined Arsenal a Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 2011 as Chelsea missed out on the chance to secure a top four spot. Kai Havertz blazed a one-on-one chance over the crossbar after pouncing on a loose touch from defender Pablo Mari, but Arsenal were not so wasteful when they were presented with an opportunity moments later. Jorginho’s woeful back-pass almost ended up in the Chelsea net but was kept out by Kepa Arrizabalaga, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang squared to Smith Rowe to give Arsenal the lead. Mason Mount...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Pundits call on Tuchel to axe Chelsea star for CL final after laying blame for Leicester cup winner

Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole both believe that midfielder Jorginho was at fault for Leicester City’s winning goal against Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday. In a tight, tense game at Wembley, Youri Tielemans’ thunderous long-range effort in the second half secured the Foxes the trophy for the first time in their history. Chelsea did think they had equalised late on but VAR ruled out what would have been an own goal due to Ben Chilwell being marginally offside.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Joe Cole agrees with Thomas Tuchel about Chelsea after their FA Cup final defeat to Leicester

Former England midfielder Joe Cole felt there "wasn't much in the game" following Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley yesterday evening. The Blues missed out on securing their first piece of silverware of the Thomas Tuchel era after Youri Tielemans' stunning 63rd minute winner sealed Leicester their very first FA Cup triumph in their history.